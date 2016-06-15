This appears to be the DNC’s opposition research on Donald Trump

Those Russian hackers who breached the DNC’s servers and emails may have found what they were looking for: Gawker just received and published a 200-page document packed with information about Trump . It reads like opposition research and seems to have been created by the Democratic National Committee—specifically, by a strategist named Warren Flood.

Gawker reports that the hacker who sent the document also included a number of other sensitive files, like donor lists and financial information—which contradicts the DNC’s statement about the hack. Though the authenticity of the

Trump file has not been verified, Gawker claims it has proven the financial documents came from “people or groups affiliated with the Democratic Party.”

Head over to Gawker to see the full document on Trump.