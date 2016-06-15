NASA’s recruitment posters will make you want to move to Mars

In 2009, when putting humans on Mars seemed around the corner, these NASA recruitment posters appeared in an art exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center. They invited eager young people to become teachers, farmers, or technicians on the Red Planet. Today, the agency is making high-resolution versions of them available on its website.

In reality, though, the Mars mission is looking increasingly out of reach. NASA was hoping to make it happen by the 2030s, but Congress has been pushing back on these plans, saying they are too expensive and the agency should focus on lunar missions instead.