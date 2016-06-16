Virtual reality company Vrse announces new funding, rebrands as “Within”

Virtual Reality storytellers Vrse announced new funding Thursday, along with a new name. The company now has $12.56 million more in the bank, and will be known as Within, a change it feels better represents what the company does.

“It’s about broadening the conversation. It’s about not falling just into the checkbox that is VR—the lately very hyped box—but instead really thinking about what does it mean to be within the middle of a story, and what does it mean to hack your senses and convince yourself that you’re somewhere you’re not?” Within co-founder Aaron Koblin tells Fast Company. “For us, it’s not about simulating a reality, it’s about the ability to take a dream or something that’s in your imagination and make that seem real . . . For us we see this as a moment where we can actually rebrand and put a flag in the ground around interactive immersive storytelling.”

The investors for this Series A round of funding include some of the same investors from the company’s seed round—Andreessen Horowitz, Raine Ventures, WME, Live Nation, Vice Media, Tribeca Enterprises, Annapurna Pictures, Legendary Pictures, and Elisabeth Murdoch’s Freelands Ventures—as well as additional backing from 21st Century Fox.