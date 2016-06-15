IRB experts to Facebook: An internal board doesn’t go far enough

Facebook released a research paper yesterday explaining how it plans to manage its industry research. The social networking giant’s solution: An internal review board of experts.

But after reflecting on the paper, some outside experts say that an internal board might not go far enough. Martin Letendre, managing director of Veritas IRB, a company that specializes in reviewing scientific research, believes that Facebook should consider adding a “community representative” to its panel who isn’t employed by the company.

“This internal committee is missing someone whose role is to represent the perspective of potential research participants and the broader community,” he says.