Physician group: Gun violence is a “public health problem”

The largest physician group in the U.S. is planning to lobby Congress to provide funding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to research gun violence as a public health crisis . Currently, the CDC is blocked from doing so by 20-year-old legislation.

The American Medical Association’s President Dr. Steven J. Stack said in a statement this week:

An epidemiological analysis of gun violence is vital so physicians and other health providers, law enforcement, and society at large may be able to prevent injury, death and other harms to society resulting from firearms.

The association has previously referred to the uncontrolled ownership and use of firearms as “a serious threat to public health.”