How the Spotify era is helping hip-hop artists go platinum

The music-streaming wars are treating Drake well. The hip-hop megastar just saw his latest album go double-platinum , thanks to the fact that online streaming is now included in the RIAA’s calculations for album sales.

He’s not the only one. According to Forbes, “28 rap albums have earned a gold, platinum, or multi-platinum award” since the RIAA changed its rules less than four months ago. Year-over-year, that’s a four-fold increase in the number of hip-hop albums to reach such a status in this time period.

Putting aside the endless debates over whether artists are fairly compensated in the era of Spotify and Apple Music, it’s clear that the streaming game is helping at least some upper-tier artists bolster their success.