Coliving company Common raises $16 million

If WeWork’s WeLive—with its towering skyscraper full of small apartments—is the coliving trend’s Starbucks, then Common is its Peet’s Coffee. Aimed at an older crowd and housed in smaller buildings than WeLive, Common offers furnished apartments with private bathrooms, flexible leases, and shared common space in Brooklyn. Today, it announced it raised a Series B round of funding and plans to expand to San Francisco and Washington, D.C.