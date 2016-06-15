“Hamilton” success boosts hip-hop curriculum company Flocabulary

The blockbuster success of Hamilton , subject of our latest cover story , has inspired schools around the country to experiment with hip-hop as a way to teach history. But it turns out that hip-hop is a great way to teach many more subjects, as Brooklyn-based curriculum developer Flocabulary has demonstrated for over a decade.

Back in 2014, we profiled the company as it helped support schools switching over to the Common Core standards. Now, buoyed by the Hamilton halo, Flocabulary–profitable since 2008–has raised $1.5 million in convertible debt from investment firm Rethink Education.

The funds will go toward “accelerating growth and reaching more students with the help of the right partners,” cofounder and CEO Alex Rappaport said in a statement.

[Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions]