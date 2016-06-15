Capital One offers loyal customers free Uber rides

Capital One is covering every 10th Uber ride (up to $15) for Quick Silver card holders from now until March 2017.

This isn’t the first time Uber has offered some form of loyalty program to customers. Last year, Uber and Capital One teamed up to give Quick Silver users a 20% statement credit every time they used Uber. Then during the weekend of March 4, 2016, Capital One gave away four free UberPOOL rides to customers. Other companies, too, are looking to Uber to add value to their card programs too. American Express, for example, hands over two loyalty points for every dollar spent with Uber. The car hailing app also teams up with merchants to offer customers rebates for shopping with its partners.

The Capital One deal, however, represents the first time Uber has offered customers a trackable reward rather than a rebate.