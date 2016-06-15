advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Falcon 9 rocket crashes, ending SpaceX’s winning streak

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

advertisement

After launching two communications satellites into orbit this morning, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket crashed onto the company’s unmanned barge, ending the company’s streak of three successful ocean landings. 

Elon Musk tweeted that the rocket experienced “rapid unscheduled disassembly.” Images from the live stream of the mission showed the rocket in flames on the platform:

SpaceX seeks to recover its rockets after launches so that they can eventually be reused, a strategy that would save the company millions of dollars per launch. Musk tweeted shortly after the crash that one of the thrusters that slows the descending rocket had failed, and the company is exploring ways to prevent the same issue in the future. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life