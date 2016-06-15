advertisement
YouTube creators have formed a guild

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Creating online video is now a profession, and Hank Green, one of the most popular YouTubers, has created its first professional organization. Called the Internet Creators Guild, the nonprofit organization hopes to provide content creators with business advice, annotated contracts, and other resources. “There are lots of organizations that among the interests they have is supporting creators,” says Green, about why he created the guild, “but no organization with that sole interest.”

