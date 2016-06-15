Clinton vs. Trump: “Is that a serious question?”

Asked why he was backing Hillary Clinton instead of Donald Trump, the libertarian-leaning tech investor Marc Andreessen paused and then responded: “Is that a serious question?”
The co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz went on to offer a more serious answer, during the Bloomberg Technology conference yesterday, saying that he agrees with Clinton’s stance on science, trade, and immigration. He attributed much of Silicon Valley’s success to the flow of immigrants in the past several decades. “And the idea of choking that off just makes me sick to my stomach,” Andreessen said (fast-forward to the 22 minute mark).