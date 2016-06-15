Journalism 101: Anderson Cooper grills Florida attorney general on whether she’s a “hypocrite”

COOPER: The hotline that you’ve been talking about on television which allows family members and spouses of the dead to get information, which is incredibly important, and I appreciate you talking about it on the air, had there been no gay marriage, had there been no same-sex marriage, you do realize that spouses, there would be no spouses, that boyfriends and girlfriends of the dead would not be able to get information and would not be able probably even to visit in the hospital here. Isn’t there a sick irony in that?

BONDI: Let me take it a step farther. People aren’t right now who are partners and aren’t married officially aren’t able to get information, so we’re trying to assist them in getting information. Because early on we only have 24 people —

COOPER: Isn’t there a sick irony that you for years were fighting that very idea?

BONDI: I was defending the constitution of what over 69 percent of the voters put in the constitution.