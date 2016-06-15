Spotify partners with Bumble to match people through music

Lonely music snobs rejoice: Now you can judge your online dating matches on more than just their selfies. Bumble is launching an integration with Spotify that lets users of the dating app display their their most-streamed artists.





The integration is simple: Connect your Spotify account to Bumble and your dating profile will automatically display a glimpse of your musical taste, for better or for worse.

For online daters who are especially into music, this offers an easy answer to a common question: What do I say? In this case, the onus is on the ladies, since Bumble–billed as a more female-empowering alternative to Tinder–requires the woman to start the conversation.