Morning intelligence

• Uber is seeking yet another cash infusion —this time, in the form of a leveraged loan worth $1-2 billion .

• Dropbox will not be filing for an IPO anytime soon, according to CEO Drew Houston, who says its positive cash flow gives the company the flexibility to go public whenever it pleases.

• Bed Bath & Beyond has acquired home decor company One Kings Lane, which was valued at almost $1 billion in 2014 and had raised more than $225 million.

• Coming up today: SpaceX is conducting another launch of its Falcon 9 rocket at 10:29 a.m. ET, this time to deploy two communications satellites. Follow along with the webcast.