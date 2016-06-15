Fender now lets you personalize its iconic guitars in a few clicks

Back in 1993, Kurt Cobain convinced the legendary guitar maker to fuse a Mustang and a Jaguar to create a distinctive Jag-stang. Eric Clapton and George Harrison also had unique Fenders created for them. Now the company is delivering that customization to non-rock gods with the launch of the Mod Shop, a new online digital design studio, that allows you to create your guitar any way that you want. Users can customize the color, tuners, fingerboard, pickups, and bridges for popular models including the Stratocaster and Telecaster guitars and the Jazz and Precision basses.