Facebook exec says the social network will “probably” be “all video” within the decade

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s VP for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa made the comments at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International Summit in London, reports Business Insider. When asked where Facebook would be in terms of mobile and video in five years Mendelsohn replied, Facebook “will be definitely mobile, it will be probably all video” and noted that the social network is “seeing a year-on-year decline of text.” Quartz reports that Mendelsohn went on to explain: