This app lets you help find and rescue refugees at sea

Called I Sea, the app by Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station enables anyone with an iPhone to scan a plot of Mediterranean Sea to monitor for possible refugee ships from satellite images. After being assigned a unique plot the user can tag and report any possible refugee ships they find. User reports, complete with GPS coordinates, are then passed on to local rescue operators in an attempt to avert more deadly capsizing of boats full of migrants fleeing certain death in war ravaged countries. “I think it will appeal to someone who wants to be part of the solution and save lives,” Ian Ruggier, MOAS head of operations, told Mashable.