Ex-IBM employee charged with economic espionage

The former software engineer was working in China when he left the company in 2014, reports Engadget. Before leaving, the U.S. Department of Justice alleges that Xu Jiaqiang, the 30-year-old employee, copied the code for a clustered file system. Over the course of six months in 2015, Xu met with undercover law enforcement agents in the U.S. who were posing as an investor and project manager of a data storage startup. After Xu demonstrated the code and confirmed it was a “functioning copy” of IBM’s software, he was arrested last December. He has now been charged with economic espionage and theft of trade secrets and awaits trial.