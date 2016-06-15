Dropbox not looking to IPO any time soon because it has enough cash

Speaking at Bloomberg’s Technology Conference, Dropbox cofounder and CEO Drew Houston revealed the company has no plans to go public despite its $10 billion valuation, reports TechCrunch. Houston said the company is “just enjoying being focused on building and recruiting” noting that because Dropbox has a positive cash flow (he wouldn’t say how much) the company doesn’t need to raise funds and could IPO “on our own timeline.” He added that the company’s positive cash flow “means you control your destiny. Instead of being funded by your investors, you’re funded by your customers.”