On Twitter, the emojis you use may affect the ads you see

Let’s say that you’re hungry and tweet that you could use a ????. Or that a movie you saw made you either ???? or ????.

Now the fact that you selected a particular emoji could lead Twitter to display a specific ad in your stream. That’s because the service now lets marketers target by emoji. It’s only a minor variant on Twitter’s existing ability to display ads to people who use certain keywords. But given that the ideas we choose to express via emoji are often particularly important and personal, advertisers may well ???? the new option.