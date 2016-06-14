Facebook sets up an internal board to assess the ethics of its research 

Facebook revealed today that it has retained a five-person standing group of legal and ethical experts, who are tasked with assessing its the potential implications of its research.

In June of 2014, it came to light that the social networking company had conducted an experiment on its users to determine how various kinds of content make people feel. That sparked outcry from researchers and consumer advocates, who were concerned that Facebook had failed to assess the mental health impact of its study. Others said that Facebook had failed to give its users informed consent before participating in the study.

The company says its internal board, which is modeled on traditional research processes known as “IRB,” will have the leeway to consult outside experts when needed.

