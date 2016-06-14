Now, Peter Thiel’s lawyer-for-hire is going after Gawker for its exposé of Donald Trump’s hair

It’s hard to believe, but that is not an Onion headline. The billionaire investor, whose lawsuits against Gawker have driven the site into bankruptcy, still isn’t satisfied. Now, the lawyer funded by Thiel is going after the site over its deeply-reported investigation into Trump’s hair.

That’s right. Attorney Charles J. Harder sent Gawker a letter last week, on behalf of the owner of hair salon Ivari International, demanding a public apology, that the article be unpublished and that reporter Ashley Feinberg reveal her sources. In the letter, Harder claims that the story was “false and defamatory,” invaded Ivari’s privacy, intentionally inflicted emotional distress, and committed “tortious interference” with Ivari’s business relations, reports Gawker.

On the bright side for the site, now the original story which suggested that Trump may have a $60,000 hair weave, will get even more page views and attention.

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]