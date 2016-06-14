Twitter invests $70 million in SoundCloud 

Twitter is getting involved in streaming music, but not how you might expect. The social network just invested $70 million in SoundCloud , the user-generated music platform it once tried to acquire.

All told, this latest round is expected to value SoundCloud at about $100 million, according to Recode. That’s number remains steady over its last round two years ago, a sign that investors have doubts about SoundCloud’s ability to keep growing–and make money from its 175 million listeners.

In March, SoundCloud launched its long-delayed $10-per-month subscription service called SoundCloud Go. Spotify currently leads the music subscription market with 30 million paid listeners, but Apple is quickly gaining ground with its one-year-old subscription service.