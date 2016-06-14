Why your iPhone photos will look better in iOS 10

Buried in Apple’s flurry of news yesterday was a detail that could have a big impact on mobile photography: iOS 10 will support the RAW photo format.

Professional photographers know exactly what “shooting RAW” means, but this feature isn’t just for them. RAW photos capture more image data than JPGs and other compressed formats, granting the shooter more editing control after the fact. That means that, in iOS apps that adopt the feature, tweaking things like exposure, saturation, and sharpness won’t make your photos look distorted and weird. You’ll have more control.

Coupled with the more advanced camera that’s likely to arrive on the next iPhone, this feature will make your mobile photography game stronger.