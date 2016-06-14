The 5 biggest gaming announcements from E3

As if you didn’t know… the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is currently underway in Los Angeles. The annual gaming conference has already brought with it a number of big announcements:
PlayStation VR has a release date
We finally have a release date for Sony’s long-awaited virtual reality offering. PlayStation VR is expected to be released on October 13. More than 50 games are reportedly in the works for the console.
Microsoft announced new Xbox consoles
During its press conference, Microsoft announced a new Project Scorpio console. Due out in 2017, the console will have 8 cores, 320GB of memory, and six teraflops of performance, a package that will enable it to offer uncompressed 4k gaming. Microsoft also showed off the Xbox One S (S is for Slim), a slimmed down version of the Xbox One with a redesigned controller, 4k support, and a built-in power supply.
Star Wars and Star Trek VR games are coming
Speaking of VR, both Star Wars and Star Trek will be getting the VR treatment. Ubisoft’s Star Trek: Bridge Crew, will put you in a crew seat of the USS Enterprise, while Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing VR Mission has you join the Rebellion.
EA has a ton of Star Wars games in the works
Electronic Arts scored the rights to make Star Wars games, and at E3 this year it showed off a few of them that it has in store.
We saw the new Legend of Zelda game
Nintendo showed off a trailer for its new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. Due out in 2017, the game will be available for both the WiiU and NX.