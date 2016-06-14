The 5 biggest gaming announcements from E3

As if you didn’t know… the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is currently underway in Los Angeles. The annual gaming conference has already brought with it a number of big announcements:

PlayStation VR has a release date

We finally have a release date for Sony’s long-awaited virtual reality offering. PlayStation VR is expected to be released on October 13. More than 50 games are reportedly in the works for the console.

Microsoft announced new Xbox consoles

During its press conference, Microsoft announced a new Project Scorpio console. Due out in 2017, the console will have 8 cores, 320GB of memory, and six teraflops of performance, a package that will enable it to offer uncompressed 4k gaming. Microsoft also showed off the Xbox One S (S is for Slim), a slimmed down version of the Xbox One with a redesigned controller, 4k support, and a built-in power supply.

Star Wars and Star Trek VR games are coming

Speaking of VR, both Star Wars and Star Trek will be getting the VR treatment. Ubisoft’s Star Trek: Bridge Crew, will put you in a crew seat of the USS Enterprise, while Star Wars Battlefront X-Wing VR Mission has you join the Rebellion.