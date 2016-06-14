Martha Stewart jumps on the boxed-meal bandwagon

It was only a matter of time before she’d join the trend. After all, the boxed-meal concept is the perfect vehicle for Martha Stewart: She’ll teach you how to cook beautiful, elaborate meals from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Except that’s not exactly how it’ll work: Sequential Brands Group, the company that bought Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia last year, partnered with meal-kit company Marley Spoon to turn Stewart’s 18,000 recipes into boxed meal kits. The kits will be branded Martha & Marley Spoon and will cost between $8.70 and $12 a serving. It’s unclear exactly how involved Stewart herself will be.