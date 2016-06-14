Will differential privacy keep your data safe?

Hackers and cryptography experts took to the Internet this week to fiercely debate whether Apple’s “differential privacy” will be enough to ensure data privacy for individual users.

Apple software chief Craig Federighi took to the stage at WWDC to announce new forays into advanced technology to learn more about its users and automate tasks. How would it keep your data private? Differential privacy, meaning evaluating trends while keeping data anonymous.

Some experts have praised Apple on taking these steps. But others say that it’s far too early to say, and that they haven’t seen the technology in action. More on the debates here.

Ok seriously Apple. This is a joke, right? pic.twitter.com/yeZQble0B4 — Matthew Green (@matthew_d_green) June 13, 2016