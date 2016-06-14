advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Will differential privacy keep your data safe?

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Hackers and cryptography experts took to the Internet this week to fiercely debate whether Apple’s “differential privacy” will be enough to ensure data privacy for individual users. 

Apple software chief Craig Federighi took to the stage at WWDC to announce new forays into advanced technology to learn more about its users and automate tasks. How would it keep your data private? Differential privacy, meaning evaluating trends while keeping data anonymous. 

Some experts have praised Apple on taking these steps. But others say that it’s far too early to say, and that they haven’t seen the technology in action. More on the debates here. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life