advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Health agency chief to doctors: Technology shouldn’t be a burden 

By Christina Farr1 minute Read

Medicare chief Andy Slavitt addressed the American Medical Association in Chicago yesterday about the ongoing challenges with electronic medical record technology, according to a report in Politico

In the speech, Slavitt told the medical community that it’s time to ask for more from health technology. For years, medical groups and patient advocates have urged medical record systems to open up their APIs so patient health information can be more easily shared between health systems. “As in the rest of our lives, the burden needs to be on the technology, not the user,” Slavitt said. 

The speech ended in a standing ovation.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life