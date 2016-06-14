Hacker steals tens of millions of accounts from tech and sports forums

Over a thousand popular forums—hosting communities of car, tech, and sports enthusiasts—were hacked, reports ZDNet. In total, 45 million records were stolen from sites and forums run by AutoGuide.com, PetGuide.com, and TopHosts.com. The sites were hosted by VerticalScope, a Canadian media company whose vice president, Jerry Orban, told ZDNet:
“We believe that any potential breach is limited to usernames, user IDs, email addresses, and encrypted passwords of our users. In addition, we are reviewing our security policies and practices and in response to increased Internet awareness of security-related incidents, including potential incidents on our communities, we are implementing security changes related to our forum password strength and password expiration policies across certain forum communities.”