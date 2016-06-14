Russian hackers breached the DNC, looking for info on Trump

Russian government hackers reportedly gained access to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) servers and emails while searching for opposition research the committee had done on Donald Trump. According to the Washington Post , security firm CrowdStrike was able to identify two separate groups that had gained access to the DNC’s computer systems, both with ties to Russia.

The groups, codenamed Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear by CrowdStrike, appear to be working independently from each other. Cozy Bear gained access as early as last summer, and Fancy Bear separately breached the network in April of this year. The goal of both attacks appears to have been espionage; no financial or donation data appears to be compromised.

“We’ve had lots of experience with both of these actors attempting to target our customers in the past and know them well. In fact, our team considers them some of the best adversaries out of all the numerous nation-state, criminal, and hacktivist/terrorist groups we encounter on a daily basis,” said CrowdStrike’s Dmitri Alperovitch in a report. “Their tradecraft is superb, operational security second to none and the extensive usage of ‘living-off-the-land’ techniques enables them to easily bypass many security solutions they encounter.”

Both groups reportedly have ties to Russian government intelligence groups.