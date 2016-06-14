advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

They made a comic book out of Apple’s App Review Guidelines, and it’s pretty damn cool

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The comic makes the guidelines a lot more fun to read, that’s for sure. It was put together by MadeFire and features the work of five different graphic artists–one for each guidelines section. The book was announced and distributed to developers at Apple’s conference Monday afternoon.  You can view and download the whole thing here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life