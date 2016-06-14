Zenefits will pay its employees to quit (report)

According to an internal memo obtained by Buzzfeed News , human resources startup Zenefits is shuttering an office in Arizona and restructuring its operations team.

According to Buzzfeed, about 106 people, or 9% of the company, will lose their jobs. And Zenefits CEO David Sacks is also offering employees a one-time offer to leave the company.

In its quest for growth, Zenefits had previously allowed unlicensed salespeople to sell health insurance to its customers. This compliance oversight prompted a wave of controversy, prompting CEO Parker Conrad to step down earlier this year.

This is Zenefits’s second big round of layoffs in less than a year. In February, it let go an additional 250 people, primarily from the sales team.