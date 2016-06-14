advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Twitter’s new retweet feature lets your narcissism run wild

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Does it sometimes seem like you’re the only one who’s, you know, actually funny on Twitter? Ever wanted to quote or retweet your own tweet because it was that good? Now you can! 

advertisement

Here is Fast Company editor Harry McCracken creating the matryoshka doll of tweet threads: 

Let the trolling commence. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life