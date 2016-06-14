Twitter’s new retweet feature lets your narcissism run wild

Does it sometimes seem like you’re the only one who’s, you know, actually funny on Twitter? Ever wanted to quote or retweet your own tweet because it was that good? Now you can!
Now you can easily Retweet or Quote Tweet yourself with just a few taps. Pick an old favorite and give it a try! ???? https://t.co/bUj4ezQNOJ
— Twitter (@twitter) June 14, 2016
Here is Fast Company editor Harry McCracken creating the matryoshka doll of tweet threads:
Finally! I’m going to spend the rest of the day retweeting my own pearls of wisdom. pic.twitter.com/SyD7AxYk2v
— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) June 14, 2016
Great idea! https://t.co/rNatuKwP2Q
— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) June 14, 2016
Me three. https://t.co/VpknZIEKx5
— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) June 14, 2016
Let the trolling commence.