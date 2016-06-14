Amazon and Airbnb expected to sign pledge to close gender pay gap

Some of the biggest companies in tech, including Amazon and Cisco, are among the 28 companies expected to sign a pledge today at the White House that commits them to closing the gender pay gap. As part of that pledge, they will conduct an annual gender pay analysis and review their hiring and promotion practices, reports Politico. It’s just one of the events featured at the United State of Women summit.
Other tech firms expected to sign the pledge are Airbnb, Expedia, GoDaddy, Pinterest, Salesforce, Slack, and Spotify.