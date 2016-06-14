Solar-powered plane preps for historic 5-day Atlantic crossing

It’s an adventure straight out of the early days of flight, fraught with risks and danger. French pilot Bertrand Piccard just landed at New York’s JFK Airport to prepare for the transatlantic crossing in the Solar Impulse 2—though its wingspan is comparable to a 747, it only weighs 2,300 kilograms, only goes 140km/hr, and its altitude is limited because the cockpit isn’t pressurized. Piccard recently talked to Ars Technica about the experience, noting that the plane is 97 percent efficient: