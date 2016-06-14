This clothing startup helps you buy fewer clothes

This illuminating fashion fact comes from Capsules, a 500 Startups company that helps women build a wardrobe with 35 items or less, with the goal of helping them declutter. With an app, users can pick basics that mix and match easily, customized to their likes and color palettes.

There are other companies, such as Cuyana, that want to help customers own fewer, but better things. However, to achieve the lifestyle they’re proposing, this still means buying more products and chucking out items that you already have.