Murder suspect in France may have streamed attack on Facebook Live

A man suspected of killing two police employees in Paris on Monday night seems to have broadcast the attack on Facebook Live, according to French media. Paris-based journalist David Thomson tweeted screenshots from the live broadcast, which reportedly showed the suspect inside the victims’ home.
Au début de son Facebook live, le tueur de #Magnanville commence par prêter allégeance à Abu Bakr al Bagdadi pic.twitter.com/HGRa946gpz
— David Thomson (@_DavidThomson) June 14, 2016
This is not the first time criminals have used live-video services to record violent crimes. Earlier this year, a teenager allegedly live-streamed a rape using Twitter’s live platform, Periscope.