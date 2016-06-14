advertisement
Murder suspect in France may have streamed attack on Facebook Live

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

A man suspected of killing two police employees in Paris on Monday night seems to have broadcast the attack on Facebook Live, according to French media. Paris-based journalist David Thomson tweeted screenshots from the live broadcast, which reportedly showed the suspect inside the victims’ home. 

This is not the first time criminals have used live-video services to record violent crimes. Earlier this year, a teenager allegedly live-streamed a rape using Twitter’s live platform, Periscope. 

(via The Verge)

