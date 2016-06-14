Primary.com lands $8 million

Two years ago, former Diapers.com veterans Galyn Bernard and Christina Carbonell launched a new take on kid clothes called Primary.com . (They were among our Most Creative People in 2015.) “We just want to be able to shop for kids clothes the way you shop for diapers,” said Bernard, Primary’s CEO.

The e-commerce company sells basics for babies and kids that don’t have the standard bunny rabbit or rainbow patterns. The monochromatic pieces come in a wide range of colors, with prices ranging from $6 to $24.

They just announced that they’ve closed an $8 million Series A round led by U.S. Venture Partners, which has also invested in Trunk Club and Hotel Tonight.

There’s a growing trend of making baby products simpler and more aesthetically pleasing. Fisher-Price recently announced a partnership with designer Jonathan Adler, who will re-design many of their most popular products so they look better in the home. And fairs like Kinder Modern are all about introducing kids to well-designed products at an early age. This comes as a massive relief to parents everywhere who are tired of neon pink bouncers and blankets with rubber ducky patterns littering their homes.