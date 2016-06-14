Bloomberg Beta and New America take on the future of work

The think tank and Bloomberg’s venture division, which invests in “ startups who define the future of work ,” have set out to define more clearly what questions that future might entail.

The group will assemble discussions in different locations with stakeholders who look at the issue from technology, business, policy, culture and academia perspectives—about 100 people total. They hope to pinpoint several potential scenarios about how work will change and to publish a report on their findings in 2017.

They have good company in the “thinking about work” space, with organizations like O’Reilly Media, Politico, and the Aspen Institute all running similar efforts. “If there’s one philosophical difference between this group and other efforts about the future of work is we’re not in the prediction game,” says Roy Bahat, the head of Bloomberg Beta.

Update: After this post was published, a spokesperson for Bloomberg noted that others from the company will be involved in the effort, not just Bloomberg Beta.