Alibaba seeks to hit $1 trillion in gross merchandise value by 2020

By Pavithra Mohan

Also on the docket for 2020, according to founder Jack Ma? Serving 2 billion people—which means Alibaba has to double down on expanding beyond China, whose population is only 1.4 billion. Alibaba has struggled to find users in the U.S., where Amazon has dominated the space for decades. 

