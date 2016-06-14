Morning intelligence

• In light of the Orlando shooting , Hillary Clinton again urged tech companies to help “counter jihadist propaganda” and curb the online reach of groups like ISIS.

• During the WWDC keynote yesterday, Apple execs unveiled updates to iMessage, Siri, Apple Pay, and more. Check out our full coverage here, and stay tuned for more updates today.

• The E3 gaming conference is also being held this week. During their respective press conferences yesterday, Sony teased a handful of new games and Microsoft announced two new Xbox One consoles.

• In other Microsoft news: The company also revealed yesterday that it is acquiring LinkedIn for a whopping $26.2 billion.