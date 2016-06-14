The latest news on the Orlando shooting

• The U.N. Security Council condemned the attack “targeting persons as a result of their sexual orientation,” reports Reuters

• The Orlando Sentinel has a page where you can read about the individual victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

• The Telegraph says Disney World was scouted by Orlando gunman Omar Mateen as a possible terror target.

• Police have revealed the Orlando gunman was “cool and calm” after the shooting, reports the New York Times.

• The Guardian reports that Orlando shooter Omar Mateen “was a regular at Pulse nightclub.”