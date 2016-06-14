Clinton: Tech companies need to “step up” their game in combating ISIS propaganda

In the wake of reports that the shooter who killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at an Orlando gay nightclub was radicalized online, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said tech companies need to do more to combat terrorist propaganda on the Internet. As Time notes, speaking in Cleveland on Monday Clinton said:
We also have to use all our capabilities to counter jihadist propaganda online. This is something that I spend a lot of time on at the State Department.
As president, I will work with our great tech companies from Silicon Valley to Boston to step up our game. We have to a better job intercepting ISIS’ communications, tracking and analyzing social media posts and mapping jihadist networks, as well as promoting credible voices who can provide alternatives to radicalization.