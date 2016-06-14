The Taliban have an Android app to help spread their propaganda

After the Orlando shooting, it was reported that the attacker had been self-radicalized online. But it’s no longer just social media profiles and websites that terror organizations are operating through in the digital space, reports the Wall Street Journal . The Taliban in Afghanistan have their own Android app called Voice of Jihad so that members and supporters can more easily access official statements, propaganda videos and even updates from the front line on their smartphones.

“We are trying to make the most of modern facilities to suit our needs,” Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a Viber message. Soon after the app appeared on the Play store, Google removed it. Amazon did the same, removing the app from its Appstore. Yet the WSJ reports that the app is still available elsewhere and the Taliban has provided links to download it through its social media channels.