Painful political tweets have their place, says Twitter’s chairman

fNot a day goes by without seeing some ignorant or just plain hateful tweets but Twitter’s executive chairman Omid Kordestani says even those tweets have their place. Speaking at the Bloomberg technology conference, reports TechCrunch, he said:
“How do you personally react to that, it’s painful to read these tweets — that’s our society, you have to have room for all these voices. The discourse is important for democracy; instead of tanks and troops rolling in the streets you have this discussion happening.”
[Image: Twitter]