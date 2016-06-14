Google announces new universal search and Google Sites for businesses

A McKinsey study found that the average “information worker” spends 8.8 hours (or 19% of their workweek) searching for and gathering information. To help, Google says it has a new enterprise search product called “Springboard” that will let them easily search for content across all Google Apps including Gmail, Calendar, Docs, Drive, Contacts and others. Springboard leverages Google’s work in machine intelligence for web search, the company says.

Google says internal websites built with Google Sites are widely used by large companies. So it’s rebuilt the tool to ease the site design process. A new drag-and-drop function allows for real-time collaboration by multiple editors (just like in Docs), for example. Site editors can also easily pull in content from Google Apps like Drive and Maps.

Google is offering the new tools to companies through a pair of Early Adopter Programs (Springboard here and Google Sites here).