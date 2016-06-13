Apple (app) Design Awards winner: Streaks

The concept behind Streaks is that once you set good habits or goals (“practice cello” or “feed cat”) and start making progress on them, you’ll want to continue your “streak.”

The Streak app, which runs on iPhone and Apple Watch, uses bold orange and black colors and large, simple design themes to convey a feeling that achieving the goals is easy. On the Watch, there’s a small complication on the face that tells you your progress.

Apple gives Apple Design Awards to apps with great usability, strong design, obvious innovation, and cool technology.