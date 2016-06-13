No, Apple didn’t just validate the mindfulness app space 

At WWDC, Apple announced a new mindfulness app called Breathe . As a company spokesperson explained on stage, the app is designed to help relieve stress by coaching users through timed breathing sessions and set up reminders to relax.

Science behind #mindfulness apps shows most don’t help or work – but #Apple jumping in today w/ https://t.co/DoUAvVjRrb cc @chrissyfarr — John Torous, MD (@JohnTorousMD) June 13, 2016

Apple is far from the first to develop an app for mindfulness. On its app store, hundreds of app makers make similar claims about helping users deal with stress and anxiety. But are they really making a difference? Harvard psychiatrist John Torous says Apple’s interest in the space doesn’t—and shouldn’t—serve as any kind of validation for the bulk of these apps, which aren’t clinically validated: