Dinner Lab files for bankruptcy

Pop-up dining startup Dinner Lab filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last week, after ceasing operations in April, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports .

The New Orleans company raised more than $10.5 million in funding and acquired competitor Dishcrawl in December but ultimately failed to turn a profit as it expanded to host pop-up dining events in more than 30 cities.

The company plans to liquidate its assets to pay its creditors, though it hasn’t commented on whether customers will see refunds of membership fees, according to the newspaper.